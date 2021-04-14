Punjab Health Minister Bats For Vaccination For Those Over 25 Yrs; Asks Centre To Lift Bar

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, urging the Centre to remove the age bar for Covid-19 vaccinations given the spike in the cases across the country. The Health Minister also highlighted how the new, more potent strain of the virus was being increasingly detected in the younger population, asserting that those above 25 years of age needed to be vaccinated since they were the workforce of the country.

"Our workforce is over 25 years, they need it(vaccines) more. Those over 45 years are as it is getting vaccinated. But the cases rising in Punjab are for those over 25 since they are the working community. Others can be vaccinated later. Those who go out in the field need to be vaccinated. Today we have less than 3 lakh doses, less than 2 day's doses. If doses are in full capacity, we can fullly vaccinate others," said the Punjab Health Minister.

Balbir Singh Sidhu also allayed concerns over the state's ability to vaccinate such a large section of the population saying that it would work on roping in medical students and PG graduates to carry out the vaccinations. "We have enough force to be able to vaccinate people, we have medical students, PG students who we can also rope in. We just need vaccine doses. It is important for the entire country. Those working for the country start from 25. Young people are also more outgoing. They go to markets, workplaces, social functions. They need to be vaccinated. Our demand to PM Modi is to give vaccines with an open heart to all states and to remove the bar," he added.

#LIVE | Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu speaks on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.



So far, under the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination, only those over 45 years of age are allowed to get themselves inoculated. India has vaccinated 9,81,74,116 persons to date, with 1,31,48,122 of them having received the second dose of the vaccine as well. The nation on April 13 recorded its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,85,190 new Coronavirus cases and as many as 1,026 deaths, the highest since six months.