Punjab Health Minister Says 'state Is Set To Lift Age Bar For COVID Vaccination Drive'

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) said that the state will soon lift the age bar for the COVID vaccination drive. He stated that Punjab has enough vaccines to inoculate all age groups at the same time. Sidhu said, "Punjab is all set to lift the age bar for COVID vaccination drive. The state is seeking sufficient amount of vaccination to provide to all age groups."

Punjab to lift age bar for COVID vaccination drive

While talking about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Balbir affirmed that the state health department has decided to hold a meeting on Tuesday as Punjab reported near 2700 cases in the last 24 hours. He added that the ministry had imposed a night curfew in the 9 districts to control the constant increase in the Coronavirus cases. He also informed that Amarinder Singh-led government has issued an advisory due to which only 200 people are allowed at outdoor political rallies and 100 indoors.

Sidhu asserted, "Despite witnessing 2700 cases in last 24 hrs state health department to hold meeting today evening for further decisions. Advisory has been issued for political rallies with 200 people are allowed in outdoor and 100 indoor. Night curfew imposed in 9 districts and still witnessing the situation of increasing cases." [Sic.]

Punjab sees a constant increase in COVID-19 cases

On Monday, Punjab Health Minister instructed all civil surgeons to motivate COVID-19 patients for early treatment at the health facilities. In an official statement, the minister said, "it was found that in 77.90% COVID-19 cases, patients visit hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage which is a major cause of high case fatality rate of the state."

Punjab reported 1,843 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and pushed the total caseload to 1,99,573. The state witnessed 27 fatalities taking the death toll to 6,099. According to the medical bulletin issued by the state health ministry, Jalandhar reported maximum fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday (372 cases) followed by Hoshiarpur (238 cases), Ludhiana (226 cases), Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each, and Amritsar recorded 147 cases. The ministry informed that a total of 53,93,825 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state.