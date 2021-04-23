Punjab: Helpdesks Set Up For Farmers In All Five Market Committees Of Barnala

Farmers’ helpdesks have been set up in all the five market committees of district Barnala wherein the handholding of farmers is being done pertaining to registration for online payments. These helpdesks have been set up at the market committees Barnala, Tapa, Dhanaula, Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan.

Giving this information, the District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh said that while the work on ensuring direct payment into accounts of farmers was being done speedily, the farmers are also being educated about registration to be done on Anaj Khareed Portal, which is mandatory to get the direct payment transfer benefit. The portal has been prepared to ensure direct payment to the farmers. Those farmers, who are not registered on this portal, they can get it done at the farmers’ helpdesks set up at all the five market committees.

What all should farmers carry?

Giving detailed information about the mandatory documents for farmers he said that farmers should carry along with their Aadhar card, bank account and details of the concerned commission agent (arhtiya). After the details are filled in, I forms and J forms are generated. Besides getting their accounts registered on farmers’ helpdesks, farmers can seek all kind of help regarding payments of the produce. He appealed to the farmers to take maximum benefit of this facility.