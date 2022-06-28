Punjab: High Court Stays New Excise Policy Of AAP Govt Reducing Liquor Prices

In a significant development, the Punjab Haryana High Court has given a major blow to Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab by passing a stay order on the government's new liquor policy. People in the liquor business had filed a petition before the High court accusing the state government of monopolising the liquor industry in the state in the favour of a “certain handful entities.”

The division bench of Justices Mahabir Singh Sindhu and Vikas Suri heard the plea brought by Akash Enterprises and other petitioners, owners of wholesalers and retail liquor vendors operating in Punjab. Through the new liquor policy, the Mann government had promised to provide cheap liquor from July 1, but as the court puts stay order on the new policy, the liquor will be available at the same old rates.

Punjab government's new liquor policy

After the state Cabinet of the AAP-led government approved its first excise policy on Wednesday, it was anticipated that the price of alcohol in Punjab will decrease by at least 30 to 40% to match the rates in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and Haryana. The administration, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, set a goal of raising Rs 9,647.85 crore, or 40% more than it did from the sale of alcoholic beverages in the previous year. In the state capital's state Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the chief minister, the new excise policy for 2022–2023 was agreed upon. According to a CMO spokesperson, the policy aims to maintain strict control over the smuggling of alcohol from neighbouring states through vigorous enforcement and the adoption of modern technology means.

Harpal Singh Cheema, the finance minister for Punjab, stated on Thursday that the state's new excise policy will enhance the alcohol industry's revenue to Rs 9,600 crore and stop smuggling from neighbouring states. "Revenue from liquor will increase to Rs 9,600 crore," said Cheema, further adding, "Smuggling of liquor from other states will also come to an end."

In addition to stopping the smuggling of alcohol from neighbouring states, Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam claimed on Thursday that the new excise policy will prove to be a death knell for the liquor mafia. He claimed that the plan calls for additional employment prospects for Punjabis in the alcohol manufacturing industry.