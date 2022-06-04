Last Updated:

Punjab: Husband Strangles Wife To Death In Hospital In Kapurthala; Arrested

Police informed that Manjit Singh strangled his wife to death at around 6 am on Saturday (June 4) morning in a private room of the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala.

Swagata Banerjee

In a heart-wrenching incident coming to light from a hospital in Punjab's Kapurthala, a husband was seen strangulating his wife to death in a video recorded by nursing staff. As per sources, the police have arrested the husband. 

As per several reports, the accused used to suspect his wife, due to which, he strangled her to death. The woman gave birth to a son four days ago. After the incident, the civil hospital administration informed the police. On June 1, Manjit Singh's wife, Balwinder Kaur from Kesarpur was admitted to Kapurthala Civil Hospital. She reportedly gave birth to a son after a caesarean operation. The couple had a love marriage a few years back and have an elder son, said reports. 

DSP, Sub Division, Surinder Singh, informed the media that Manjit Singh strangled his wife to death at around 6 am on Saturday morning in a private room of the Civil Hospital. After getting information, the police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. He also informed that the accused Manjit Singh used to doubt his wife, due to which he took the decision of killing her. 

Blind, specially-abled woman raped in Kapurthala

In a separate incident, on April 9, a 21-year-old blind and specially-abled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village of Kapurthala. Accused Gurnam Singh was arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court. The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint.

After returning from work, she found her daughter crying and upon enquiring, she revealed that Singh, who lived in an adjoining room, had raped her, according to the complaint. Singh, a labourer, was booked for rape.

(With agency inputs)

