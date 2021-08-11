Punjab: IAF Drone Crashes In Paddy Field Near Gurdaspur Village Due To Technical Fault

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (AUV) drone of the Indian Air Force crashed on the paddy fields of Kalanaur village of Punjab's Gurdaspur. The incident was reported on Tuesday evening, August 10, after police and locals found the drone lying on the field and informed the nearby security base. On inspection, the IAF Officials revealed that the crash took place due to a technical slag in the AUV. The officials are currently figuring out what technical fault led to such an incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Punjab CM urged for anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) and 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of India's Independence day. The request was made for support against Pakistan-backed terror threats.

Drone threat in Jammu after attack on IAF base

This incident comes at a time when India is already dealing with drone attack threats and multiple drone citing especially in Jammu and Kashmir region. Days after the drone attacks on the Jammu airbase on the intervening night of June 26-​27, armed forces have been spotting more drones near the vital army installations. According to reports, drones have also been banned from usage in several districts of the valley region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has stated that the first drone was spotted at the Kaluchak area which has vital army installations. The second activity was spotted at Ratnuchak, followed by Kunjwani. Security has been heightened at Kunjwani, even though strict checking is not going on. However, the J&K Police has increased the personnel on the ground amid, the repeated instances of drone activity.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also started collecting digital evidence, in order to establish the source of these drones that pose a significant threat to the military installations. Increased drone spotting in Jammu and Kashmir indicates that terrorists have resorted to a new modus operandi. In order to counter the threat, security forces are also trying to adopt new measures to address the issue. As per reports, personnel like the NSG commandos were deployed with anti-drone guns at vital army installations amid a continuous threat from across the border.