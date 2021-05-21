Punjab: IAF Pilot Martyred As MiG-21 Bison Crashes In Moga During Training Sortie

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Friday night. According to IAF officials, the MiG-21 was on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. As per reports, the body of the pilot - Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary has been recovered 2 kilometres away from the crash site after police launched the search operation.

IAF MiG-21 Bison crashes in Punjab

According to reports, the aircraft took off and began its sortie from Suratgarh Air Force Station and headed for Jagraon where it completed its practice. Following that, the MiG-21 began heading back to Suratgarh, when the incident was reported. In addition, it is also being said that heavy rain during the night in Moga may be one of the reasons for the incident. The local police personnel too faced hurdles during their search operation to recover the body.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

The Halwara IAF station situated nearby was also informed about the incident by senior police officials and teams reached the crash site and launched the investigation. Following this, fire tenders, medical teams and ambulances were also rushed to the spot where the debris of the MiG-21 was found. Even so, the Indian Air Force has not announced the official reason for the crash of the aircraft but have started the investigation by ordering a Court of Inquiry. The body of the deceased pilot has been handed over to the IAF. The IAF also took to Twitter and consoled the loss of its pilot.