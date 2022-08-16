Punjab: IED Found Planted Under Sub-Inspector's SUV In Amritsar; Investigation Launched

A major crisis was averted on Tuesday morning after a bomb was found planted under the Bolero SUV of a Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police in Amritsar. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the car belonged to officer Dilbag Singh and the IED was discovered when a person washing the car spotted the bomb and informed the Sub-Inspector. Following the discovery, the bomb squad was called in and the IED was safely removed from the vehicle.

#BREAKING | Bomb placed under the car of a Sub inspector of Punjab Police in Amritsar; CCTV captures two bike borne plotting bomb.



Watch details here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/cZODWRlwcT — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

In the footage from CCTV cameras installed around Singh's house, two bike-borne men were seen planting the bomb under Singh's car last night and quickly fled the scene. Meanwhile, Punjab Police have launched an investigation into the matter to uncover the conspiracy behind the suspected targeted killing. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bomb was connected to the ignition of the SUV, and it would have been triggered the moment the vehicle's engines were started.

(The IED recovered from Singh's car; Image: Republic)

In the visuals gathered from the CCTV camera, two men can be seen dressed in white kurtas and they had their faces covered with a cloth. After arriving at the location, the man sitting in the back dislodged and planted the bomb under Singh's car within a few seconds.

(CCTV footage shows two men arriving outside Singh's residence; Image: Republic)

(Man seen planting the bomb under Singh's Bolero SUV; Image: Republic)

Currently, the police are carrying out investigations to find clues about the motive behind targeting Singh. Since Singh is a part of the Crime Investigation Agency, the Police are also seeking to answer whether the suspects seen in the camera are part of a terror group or the men were locals trying to harm the officer. Besides, the officials are also trying to gather more visuals that might have been recorded last night in order to procure the license plate number of the bike used by the suspects and trace it to its owner.

Notably, the incident comes just two days after the Punjab Police foiled a major terror attack ahead of Independence Day by arresting four members of a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module and recovering three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED, and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from their possession.