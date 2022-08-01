Punjab IMA Seeks Health Minister’s Sacking Over Forcing Surgeon To Lie On Dirty Mattress

The Indian Medical Association on Sunday demanded the immediate dismissal of Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra from the Cabinet and a public apology for “humiliating” the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Jouramajra had come under fire from several quarters for allegedly forcing BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr. Raj Bahadur, a noted spine surgeon, to lay on a dirty mattress during an inspection.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Punjab IMA president Dr. Parmjit Singh Mann strongly condemned the health minister’s behaviour and demanded a public apology from him. He also urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to replace Jouramajra with one of the AAP MLAs belonging to the medical fraternity. If these demands were not accepted, the IMA would be forced to take a strong step, Dr. Mann warned.

Dr Raj Bahadur resigned vice-chancellor on Friday, conveying to Punjab CM the “humiliation” he faced and requested that he be relieved from services as the work environment was not conducive.

Dr Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.

Punjab CM should remove him (Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra) from the ministerial post. He should apologise to the public for his misbehavior. If the govt doesn't support us then we'll move towards non-cooperation (protest): Dr Paramjit Singh Mann, Punjab IMA President (31.7) https://t.co/X3SWWqIZ92 pic.twitter.com/FMCliIqvBL — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Punjab IMA demands inquiry against health minister

Addressing the media in Ludhiana, the Punjab IMA on Sunday demanded an inquiry into the incident and said it appeared to be a “conspiracy” hatched to demoralize the VC and the medical fraternity. Dr. Sunil Katyal, Punjab IMA general secretary, and Dr. Navjot Dhaiya, IMA national vice-president, were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Akhil Sareen, state president of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, too condemned the incident.

“The Punjab government needs to address issues of lack of funding, staff crunch, and inadequate infrastructure before fixing accountability of a healthcare provider. The last cadre review of doctors was done in the 1990s, even with that set of population, there are around 1,000 doctors short in government hospitals,” Sareen said in a statement.

Opposition parties have demanded Jouramajra’s resignation over this issue. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said such bitter situations do emerge during work but it could have been handled in a better manner.”

(With agency inputs)