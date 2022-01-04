Punjab Imposes Fresh COVID-19 Curbs Including Night Curfew Till Jan 15; Check Guidelines

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government has imposed fresh curbs including a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, closure of educational institutions, gyms and other restrictions. The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the COVID situation in the state. The new set of restrictions will be in force till January 15.

Punjab Government announces fresh restrictions:

#Omicron: Punjab Govt imposes night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions



Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated



Gyms to remain closed



List of restrictions announced by Punjab Government:

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities to continue virtual classes.

Bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos may operate at 50% capacity provided all staff members are fully vaccinated, the new order states.

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools and gyms have been shut.

only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government as well as private offices.

What is allowed in Punjab?

Medical and nursing colleges, however, have been permitted to function normally.

Only sportspersons training for national or international events will be allowed access to sports complexes and other such infrastructure.

The state government has further allowed district authorities to impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary “based on their assessment of the situation”. They can’t, though, dilute the curbs announced by the state government.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

On Monday 419 fresh cases surfaced in Punjab taking the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. One person succumbed to the infection in the latest tally. The death count also included two deaths that were not reported earlier. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past few days.

The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before. Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali. Thirty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,530, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 66,136.

