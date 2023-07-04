Punjab Inducts New Hi-tech Fleet Of Cars & Bikes To Curb Human Trafficking

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 16 hi-tech Mahindra Bolero vehicles and 56 Motorcycles in Chandigarh to further strengthen the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). While flagging off the fleet, CM Mann said that this endeavor was part of the state government’s campaign to curb the inhuman practice of human trafficking in the state. He said that this menace had increased manifold across the globe but the government is duty-bound to curb it with a heavy hand.

The newly-inducted vehicles are equipped with an advanced Mobile Network Video Recording System (MNVRS), four cameras— two outdoor and two indoor— and a Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS). The advanced Mobile Surveillance system installed in these Bolero vehicles is robust with industrial-grade standards and can record video in a moving vehicle to collect evidence with real-time monitoring and alerts.

(Bhagwant Mann flags off the 56 motorcycles inducted into the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit | Image: Bhagwant Mann Twitter)

Mann elaborates on Punjab's zero-tolerance policy against fraudsters

The Chief Minister also said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal travel agents who dupe citizens and carry out human trafficking. He said that apart from taking exemplary action against such travel agents, the government will also start a major awareness drive to make people aware of these dubious travel agents. The government has also decided to ensure severe action against such travel agents in the Immigration Act, CM Mann said.

Citing the case of around 700 students stuck in Canada, the Chief Minister said that these students have been duped by the travel agents by sending them on fake documents. He said that the state government is committed to tightening the noose around such travel agents. CM Mann said that he is in contact with the Canadian embassy to ensure that the culprits of this duplicity get strict punishment, here in Punjab.

The Human Trafficking menace in Punjab

Human trafficking is a well established menace in Punjab with several incidents being reported and documented over the years. The Punjab government constituted an SIT to investigate several cases and also directed DCs to verify the documents of travel agents.

The modus operandi involves travel agents forging documents and arranging travel by charging hefty amounts. In a recent case of human trafficking, 20 women from Punjab were rescued from Oman. A travel agent, under the pretext of providing jobs, had arranged their travel to Oman, but then 'sold' them to local companies. After facing exploitation, families of the victims raised alarm and connected with the Punjab government. With the intervention of the MEA, the 20 women were rescued from Oman and further enquiry is being conducted against the travel agent in question.