'Punjab Ingored In Budget 2020, Only BJP-ruled States Considered,' Claims CM Amarinder

Echoing other Congress leaders and the party, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed his disappointment over the Union Budget 2020. Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Very disappointed with Budget 2020, it’s high on pompous announcements & low on tangibles. Nothing for reviving the economy, alleviating farmer woes, creating jobs. Not even enough for defence." He said that the BJP has only "divisive agenda and nothing positive."

'BJP has only divisive agenda'

Very disappointed with #Budget2020, it’s high on pompous announcements & low on tangibles. Nothing for reviving economy, alleviating farmer woes, creating jobs. Not even enough for defence. @BJP4India has only divisive agenda, nothing positive. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2020

'Not the way for federal government'

He also accused the Centre of ignoring Punjab in the Budget. He stated, "No allocation for Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Teg Bahadur Ji anniversary celebrations. Nothing for promoting Sikh Culture and Heritage and only BJP states focused on Tourism. Not the way for the federal government." The Punjab CM was echoing what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had similarly complained about, although it is not easily possible to discount political reasoning as being part of the claim. Tejashwi Yadav had similarly sought special category status for Bihar.

Unfortunate that Punjab has been ignored in #UnionBudget2020. No allocation for Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji & Guru Teg Bahadur Ji anniversary celebrations.

Nothing for promoting Sikh Culture & Heritage, and only @BJP4India states focused for tourism. Not the way for federal govt. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2020

5 new on-site museums announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the development of on-site museums at five archaeological sites, in the states of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. In her second Union Budget, the Finance Minister said that the on-site museums would be developed at Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sivasagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu. The Finance Minister also proposed setting up of a tribal museum in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

