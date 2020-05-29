Punjab Introduces Fines To Ensure Hygiene, Social Distancing; Mulls Reducing Air Travel

The Punjab government has introduced fines for those who violate hygiene and social distancing norms citing the high risk of Coronavirus transmission and maintaining the state's impressive containment efforts.

Now, more than three people travelling in a car will draw a fine of Rs 2,000 while having a pillion rider on a two-wheeler can be fined Rs. 500. Spitting at public places or being outside without wearing a mask can attract a fine of Rs. 500. Violating social distancing practices at shops and in buses will be fined Rs. 3,000 each. Any person skipping mandatory home quarantine will attract a fine of Rs 2,000.

Change in behaviour in COVID times

According to the Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the rules have been introduced to drive in behavioural change as it is apparent that COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel Coroonavirrus, is here to stay.

"We have been acting on this crisis from day one. Punjab had declared curfew way earlier than lockdown and the Chief Minister sprung into action to contain the outbreak. Due to this, the recovery rate in Punjab is nearly 90% with just a 1% death rate. To ensure things remain under control, we have introduced these fines to keep people safe. Coronavirus won't go away and so we need to change our habits to ensure our personal and public safety," Sidhu told Republic TV.

The Health Minister also said that the government is planning to reduce the number of incoming domestic flights in the state from most affected areas of the country. He cited the risk of asymptomatic passengers carrying the infection into the state and said the government is ramping up quarantine measures.

Coronavirus outbreak

Punjab has been performing well as compared to other states when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,158 cases so far out of which 90.17% (1,946) patients have recovered. The number of deaths reported is 40 i.e. 1.85%.

Shramik trains to halt services

Earlier in the day, sources said that the Congress government in Punjab has decided to stop Shramik special trains, adding that plan may be revisited later. Sources also said that the Punjab government has taken the decision claiming that the demand for trains has been reduced. Earlier on Thursday in a major relief to migrants, the Supreme Court said that train or bus fare will not be charged from migrant workers and the Railway fare will be shared by states.

