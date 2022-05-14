Punjab: JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Sukhdev At His Ancestral Home

On Saturday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the ancestral home of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Mohalla Naughara, Punjab and paid his respect to the Indian braveheart, a day before his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue. At the birthplace of freedom fighter Sukhdev, hundreds of workers and supporters assembled, along with the BJP's national president to pay their respects. After losing the Punjab Assembly elections, Nadda has embarked on a one-day tour of the state for the first time.

Nadda shared pictures of him paying respect to the freedom fighter. He wrote, "Arriving at Mohalla Naughara, the birthplace of the great revolutionary martyr Sukhdev Thapar ji, the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle and who laid down his life for the country, paid homage to him. The sacrifice of Shaheed Sukhdev ji will remain an inspiration for every Indian for ages."

भारतीय स्वाधीनता संग्राम के महानायक और देश के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले महान क्रान्तिकारी शहीद सुखदेव थापर जी की जन्मस्थली मोहल्ला नौघरा पहुँच कर उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित कर नमन किया। शहीद सुखदेव जी का बलिदान युगों-युगों तक हर भारतीय के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/Y1jJOp7r02 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 14, 2022

Freedom fighter Sukhdev's descendants welcom JP Nadda

When the BJP President arrived at Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar's ancestral home, his descendants Ashok Thapar, Sandeep Thapar, and Akshit Thapar welcomed him. After paying tribute to martyr Sukhdev, BJP President JP Nadda remarked that Sukhdev Thapar's contribution to the country's independence, along with those of his friends Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, is inspirational to everyone. When Nadda arrived at Sukhdev Thapar's house, he said that this is where he gets his inspiration from.

Talking about Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, he stated that they are people who have given their all for the country and "may God grant us the same strength to build a powerful nation." He stated that tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar's birth and that they swear that what people like Sukhdev Ji gave up will not be taken back and that they shall leave no stone unturned in their efforts to strengthen the country.

Nadda also stated that he has spoken with the people of the Sukhdev Thapar Trust and that they will be provided with the necessary facilities. The BJP chief also stated that it is an honour for him to visit Sukhdev Ji's ancestral home and expressed happiness. He further stated that the people of India will always remember the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

