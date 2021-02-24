Punjab Launches 'PSCADB' Mobile App To Provide Information On Loan Schemes

The Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank (PSCADB) on Tuesday launched a mobile application-based facility 'to benefit common people in general and farmers in particular'. The application is named after the name of the bank itself- the 'PSCADB' mobile app. Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister, S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with Registrar Cooperative Societies Vikas Garg, Financial Commissioner Cooperation K. Siva Prasad, Chairman PADB Kamaldeep Singh and MD PADB Charandev Mann attended the launch event.

The Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Ltd, Chandigarh organised a launch event where Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister, S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa gave a green signal to the ‘PSCADB’ mobile application.

According to the official statement issued by the Punjab government, the application is now in use for New Delhi users via Google play store. The statement read, "The Android and iOS version of this app designed and developed by NIC, New Delhi is available for download at Google Play Store and Open Web."

After the launch, Randhawa informed people that the mobile application 'PSCADB' will ease the banking and loan procedures for the common people. He added that through this mobile app people can access the details about "Bank's Loan Scheme, Interest Rates of Loans/FD's and installments calculation." He asserted, "This app will also help in locating the PADBs in the vicinity of Villages." Randhawa further informed that the registered Loanee members can also access the details of their transactions/statements of the current plan. They can also get information about the share/loan accounts through this application. Randhawa entrusted people that the concerned Bank Manager of the branch will always be available and can be contacted when needed.

Login details for PSCADB mobile app

The application is made for dissemination of general information, related to the Bank and dissemination of information related to the Loan Scheme and Share Account. Some of the features of an app require login and others are accessible without login. The user can access the PADB locator and General Information feature without login into the app. After login into the mobile app, the user is able to view his/her account detail of share, loan, FD etc along with Ledger transactions. The Loan installment chart is also displayed. The land details are viewed on click on loan account.

(With ANI inputs)

