Punjab Lifts Weekend & Night Curfew; Allows Cinemas, Restaurants To Operate From July 12

As COVID-19 cases begin to decline in Punjab, with the positivity rate sliding to 0.4%, Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh ordered lifting the weekend and night curfew across the state from Monday. The state government has allowed gatherings of 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors from Monday, however, political leaders could face challan for violating coronavirus protocols while holding rallies and protest meetings.

The Chief Minister also ordered opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc to all eligible staff members and visitors who have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Though schools will continue to remain shut, colleges, coaching centres and all other institutions of higher learning will be given permission to operate by Deputy Commissioners, after a certificate is submitted that all teaching, non-teaching staff and students are at least partially vaccinated, at least 2 weeks before.

Announcing the ease in restrictions, CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the situation will again be reviewed on July 20. He also stressed on strict adherence to COVID-19 norms such as the use of face masks.

Heath Secretary Hussan Lal said four districts have shown positivity of 1 or less than 1%, but districts that still needed vigilance were Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Firozpur and Roop Nagar.

Punjab Mucormycosis tally

Referring to the cases of Mucormycosis, which have been reported in 623 patients in Punjab as of Thursday, July 8, 2021, Captain asked the Health Department to work on a proposal for supporting and helping in the treatment of such patients. Of the 623 cases, 67 are from outside the state, 337 cases are under treatment, 154 have been discharged while 51 patients have lost their lives. The maximum number of cases of black fungus reported in the day were 34 on May 27, while the average of daily cases in the first week of July stood at 5.

The Chief Minister noted that due to the restrictions, and the level of COVID and post COVID care, Punjab has had fewer cases and deaths than most other states, including Haryana, and Delhi. Against 623 cases and 51 confirmed deaths so far in Punjab, both Haryana and Delhi have seen over 1600 cases each, and 193 and 236 deaths respectively.