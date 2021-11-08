Punjab Logs 38 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In A Day

Punjab registered 38 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day which pushed the state's infection tally to 6,02,584, according to a medical bulletin on Monday.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state during the period, the death toll stood at 16,564.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported 10 cases, followed by six in Bathinda and five in Amritsar. The state currently has 222 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 34 people recovered from the disease in a day, taking the number of patients who have recuperated to 5,85,798.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,366. No fatality was reported in Chandigarh and the death toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 26 while 64,520 have recovered from the disease so far, a bulletin stated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)