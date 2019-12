In a bid to prevent crime against women, Ludhiana police started an awareness campaign for the free night pick-and-drop facility initiative for women in the city. A police vehicle will drop them free of cost, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.

To avail of the free ride by the Police, a woman has to call on helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 to make a request for a vehicle. The facility will be available from 10 PM to 6 AM throughout the year.