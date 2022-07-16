Last Updated:

Punjab: Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Desecrated In Bhatinda; Police Probe Launched

The statue located in a public park was found in a broken condition by locals, who informed the police. A case has been filed against unidentified people.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised in a public park in Punjab's Bhatinda. Locals who found the desecrated statute of Mahatma Gandhi apprised police officials who reached the spot to investigate the matter.

The incident happened at a public park in the Rama mandi area of Bathinda, Punjab. Police have taken stock of the situation and started a case against unidentified persons for the act of vandalisation. 

 

CCTV footage of the area being examined

The incident occurred between Thursday and Friday nights, police informed. The case is being investigated by station house officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the culprits. The locals, who regularly attend the park for a walk found the statue completely vandalised and condemned the incident. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Kumar Singla has demanded an immediate arrest of the miscreants. Police has assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon. 

Notably, the incident comes after a similar incident was reported in Canada's Richmond Hill two days ago. 

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue desecrated in Canada

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Richmond hill, Canada was vandalised on July 13. The statue was located in a Vishnu temple in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue. Reportedly, the 5-metre tall statue had existed there for over three decades. According to the visuals of vandalisation, ‘Rapist’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ was found written at the bottom of the statue. 

As per sources, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - an outfit that has been outlawed in India since 2019 - was responsible for the incident. 

