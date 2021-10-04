Punjab: Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Takes Place As 24 IAS, 12 PCS Officers Transferred

Punjab government issued transfer orders to 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers on Monday in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. KAP Sinha, the Principal Secretary in Finance has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary in Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources. Krishan Kumar, who was the secretary for the School Education, has been given the role of Higher Education and Languages.

Babita, Special Secretary for Revenue and Rehabilitation, has now become the new Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka district and has replaced Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu. Meanwhile, Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu will be replacing B Srinivasan as the Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda. Posting orders of Veerendra Kumar Meena, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, B Srinivasan, Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, Jasbir Singh, and Anil Gupta will be issued later. The order has been undersigned by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab Anirudh Tewari.

The current political situation in Punjab

A week into his tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi encountered dissent within Congress as Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as the Punjab Congress president on September 28. The conflict within the Congress party continued as Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to back down on his demand to sack Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade.

Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims. According to him, Congress will face a credibility crisis if Deol and Sahota are not replaced. This gives credence to the rumour that Sidhu is still unwilling to withdraw his resignation. A day earlier, the former swashbuckling batsman will make Punjab win despite efforts by all "negative forces" to defeat him. Moreover, he vowed to stand by the leadership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra irrespective of whether he is an office-bearer of the party.

(with ANI inputs)