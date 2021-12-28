Punjab Makes Full Vaccination Mandatory For Entry In Public Places Amid Omicron Spread

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a new 'variant of concern' Omicron, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ban on the entry of non fully vaccinated individuals in public places. This will come into effect from January 15, 2022. The government advised people who have not taken two jabs to remain at their residences.

"In public places with a large gathering like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, the local market and other similar places only fully vaccinated (second dose) adults persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per the health protocol are to be allowed," the government said.

It added that only doubly vaccinated individuals will be allowed in government offices in Chandigarh. Hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres are also advised to allow those who are fully vaccinated.

"Both private and government sector banks to allow only fully vaccinated adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocols. Instructions to these banks may be given, accordingly," the statement read.

The following restrictions have been enabled under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. This development comes ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, which is scheduled to take place in early 2022.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab logged 46 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total infection tally to 6,04,279. The state has so far administered 2,61,40,416 vaccine doses, including 1,70,22,669 first doses and 91,17,747 second doses. As of Tuesday morning update by Health Ministry, India had reported 653 Omicron cases.

No plan to impose night curfew: Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that the state has no plans to impose night curfew amid the Omicron scare. He said that the state has no acting Omicron cases.

On Monday, while reviewing the coronavirus situation, Soni had ordered officials to activate all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and Oxygen plants to cater for a possible surge of patients.