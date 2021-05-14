Punjab Min Demands Revocation Of Farm Laws As COVID Cases Continue To Rise In Rural Areas

Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the state's rural areas and said that the condition is very alarming. He also added that local doctors are treating inhabitants of the area for a different diagnosis. Several areas of the state's rural sector have been turned into containment zones due to rising COVID-19 infections in Punjab.

The Health Minister further added that the state has initiated steps at the grassroots level.

"We will begin the campaign at the grassroots level, identify people with COVID and quarantine them. this will be followed in entire Punjab villages," added Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Farm laws should be rescinded

When asked about the farmers' protest and villagers, the health minister added that peace will prevail after the three new laws are taken back. Further supporting the protesting farmers, the health minister added that it is a do-or-die situation for them. The Prime Minister should take back the three laws if he wants to save all, added Balbir Singh Sidhu.

As several reports of increasing COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana emerged due to farmers' gathering, the health minister asserted that the cases are rising because rural people are indolent and careless with their health. Moreover, he claimed that the villagers go for treatment at a very late stage.

Health Minister urged rural citizens to get tested as they see symptoms.

"I still want to appeal that any person showing symptoms in villages, should get themselves tested," requested Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Punjab left with no vaccines

While addressing the issue of vaccine in the state, the health minister informed that Punjab does not have a single dose in the warehouse. He further said that the state is inoculating 3 lac doses everyday day and the Government should at least avail 2 lac doses per day. He concluded by adding that the state has decided to procure vaccines from any source available.

Several states have taken steps to get vaccines from different sources as COVID-19 cases are on the rise and vaccination is currently the only way out from the pandemic.