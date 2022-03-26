Punjab Min Harjot Bains Calls For Immediate Stoppage Of Illegal Mining In State

Illegal mining in Punjab should be discouraged and in spite of warnings, if there are cases that come to the notice of authorities, the respective Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will be held responsible, said Punjab's Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains. He has written a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and SSPs, on this matter.

In the letter to DCs, the minister wrote, "As the Punjab government is against illegal mining, it has come to my notice that illegal mining is going on in many districts of the state. Therefore, you are directed to get the information from the Mining Officer of your district and to demarcate the allotted quarries by putting up flags so that it may be clear that mining is to be done from these sites only."

SSPs to be accountable for illegal mining

He further warned the SSPs of action if they were unable to stop the practice of illegal mining, "But even then, if a case of illegal mining comes to light, it will be the sole responsibility of the SSP concerned. All the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs were asked for strict compliance of the instructions," his letter further read.

Punjab Mining Minister @harjotbains, today wrote to all the Deputy commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to completely shun the practice of illegal mining in the state.



& if still illegal mining continues, they will be held responsible for it.#aapagainstcorruption — Shailesh Mishra (@Shailes14491791) March 25, 2022

After taking over the charge of the mining department, Bains chaired a meeting with the officials and emphasised that plugging mining malpractices can bring a major boost to the state's exchequer and thus all the legal mining sites should be marked.

Notably, illegal sand mining was a hot topic of debate in the recently concluded assembly elections. The mining sector can potentially provide a boost to the state's revenue however the sector has been mired by allegations of corruption. In the run-up to the state elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged Rs 20,000 crore theft of sand in Punjab and also demanded an investigation against Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. He then demanded an FIR should be lodged against the former CM over large scale illegal mining in his constituency, Chamkaur Sahib.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in January this year, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, which involved Bhupinder Singh Honey, a relative of Punjab's former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

IMAGE: PTI