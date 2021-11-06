Punjab Min Urges People To Think Over Rise In Pollution Levels, Calls 'it Global Issue'

As farmers continue to demand compensation for managing stubble burning in their fields, Punjab Cabinet Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday remarked that pollution is not just limited to the northern states of the country but, it is a global issue. He further urged the people to think about the issue.

According to an ANI report, the Punjab Minister said pollution is a global issue and is not limited to the north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. "Both the farmers and the city residents will have to think over this issue. Rather, every citizen of the country will have to think about this issue", he added.

The Minister's statement came after several farmers across Punjab have started demanding compensation for stubble burning. Earlier on Friday, November 5, farmers in Amritsar demanded a compensation of Rs 7,000 per acre of their land from the state government for controlling stubble burning. Speaking on the same, a farmer said that they need Rs7,000 per acre for stubble burning, however, the government has not provided the money. "If the government does not want to give us the subsidy, they can take the stubble from us", he added.

An annual practice carried out by farmers after the harvesting season, stubble burning is the process of setting the straw stubble left after harvesting crops on fire. It is also one of the major causes of air pollution in the northern parts of India especially Delhi and the NCR region. Meanwhile, the air quality index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category with an overall AQI standing at 533.

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

With a stable level of pollution in October 2021, the air quality index has now started deteriorating in the national capital since Diwali followed by an increase in stubble burning.

As per the latest data, as informed by SAFAR, stubble burning has accounted for 36% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution which is the highest in the season so far. Meanwhile, Delhi and its neighbouring cities are already covered in a thick blanket of smog resulting from stubble burning and burning firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

With agency inputs

Image: ANI/PTI