Punjab: Miscreants Open Fire Outside Moga Court In Broad Daylight; Police Probe Initiated

In a shocking incident in Punjab, a group of miscreants opened fire outside a Moga court in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police have accessed the CCTV footage of the incident, where some shooters can be seen in two cars, firing at a group of people in the parking area of a Moga local court. Republic has learnt that 10-15 rounds were fired at the spot. The police are currently investigating the incident after procuring the CCTV footage of the area. No casualties were reported. As per reports, two vehicles were damaged.

As per local reports, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kotkapura bypass in Moga, informed that he had filed a case under Section 307 in the Moga court against his brother-in-law Sunny Dutta in 2017, and had come to the court premises along with his brother-in-law for its hearing. But as he parked his car in the parking area near the court, 10 to 12 people suddenly pounced on him from the other side and started firing.

This comes exactly a month after a young man was brutally murdered in the Moga district in full public view in broad daylight. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV cameras across the street where six men chased and attacked the victim, while bystanders witnessed the whole incident. The victim tried to defend himself and ran to save his life when they approached him, but the attackers pinned him down. After the attack, the accused fled the spot as a bleeding Desraj was left motionless on the side of the road.

Also, just around two months ago, famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa's Jawaharke village.