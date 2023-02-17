Punjab MLA's Personal Assistant Arrested For Taking Bribe; BJP Says New Record Set By AAP

In yet another embarrassment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, MLA Amit Ratan's personal assistant has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe. On Thursday, a vigilance team apprehended AAP MLA's personal assistant Rashim Garg from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a Rs 4 lakhs bribe from a sarpanch.

According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a Rs 5 lakhs bribe by taking the name of Amit Ratan. Following this, the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team and the PA was arrested red-handed from a vehicle at the circuit house. "During the conversation between the two, the Vigilance officers reach the spot and arrested him red-handed with Rs 4 lakh," officials said.

The investigation into the matter has been initiated by the Punjab police and the role of MLA Amit Ratan is also being probed.

#BREAKING | #AAP MLA's personal assistant arrested for taking bribe; role of MLA Amit Ratan also being probed.



BJP hits out at AAP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed AAP stating that from Delhi to Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal led [arty has corruption and now it has been exposed.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The true face of AAP and its corruption paap has been exposed yet again in Punjab after their MLA from Bhatinda Amit vRatan has been caught red-handed taking a bribe by the sarpanch through his PA. The money was caught in his car when he was around the money. This is not the first time when that bribes and corruption are taking place under the Punjab government. In Delhi too, AAP has set new records of Corruption".

Shehzad Poonawalla added, "AAP has become the epitome of corruption and whenever they are caught red-handed, instead of answering questions, they play the victim card by playing ABCD-- Adveriotemnet, Brashtachaar, Cover-up of corruption and Deviation from Answers. Today Arvind Kejriwal has to tell us is this India against corruption or AAP with corruption?"