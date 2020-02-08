Punjab: Muslim Group Submits Memorandum To Akal Takht, Seeks Support Against CAA

A group of Muslims who are seeking the support of the Sikh community in their Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, submitted a memorandum to Akal Takt's secretariat on Friday. According to the Akal Takht officials, the memorandum was submitted by a joint action committee from Ahmedgarh in Punjab.

Further, reports stated that the Muslim group also paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and offered Friday prayers outside the main entrance of the Sikh shrine. As per reports, they had also raised slogans in support of Peer Budhu Shah, and Gani Khan and Nabi Khan, Muslim followers of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh.

Akal Takht Jathedar's view on CAA

Earlier, although the Akal Takht Jathedar had welcomed the newly amended citizenship law over the inclusion of Sikhs, he had asked the Centre to include Muslims in the law as well. He had also stated that religious persecution in any country should be condemned.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

(With PTI Inputs)