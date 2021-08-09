Punjab On High Alert After Tiffin Box Bomb Found In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

The state of Punjab is on high alert after a tiffin box packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar on Monday, which the police suspect was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the bomb could be set off through a remote device or a timed mechanism.

“The tiffin box bomb can be described as an Improvised Explosive Device. The IED was created in a double-chambered tiffin box with attractive pictures on it. Last evening, the recovery was made near Dalake village under Lopoke Police Station in Amritsar,” Gupta told media persons. “Our assessment is that this bomb has been delivered through a drone across the border,” he added.

According to police, some hand grenades and cartridges were also found from the bag containing the tiffin bomb days ahead of Independence Day. The DGP said a former village sarpanch of Bacchiwind had informed police about some drone movements in the area. Punjab Police is conducting searches in several border villages after the explosives were found.

The tiffin bomb had a switch mechanism and could provide a timed explosion. It also had a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets and a printed circuit board which can help in the remote signals. Probably, it was to be used high-value target. It is not clear at this stage, whether the explosives were to target any top political leader or meant for some other place and Punjab was just a transit state, he said while replying to a question.

“This is a very sinister development. A lot of pistols, hand grenades have been seized over the last five years,” the DGP said, adding the threat posed by drones has emerged as a major security challenge. “Whether it is BSF or other agencies, they are making efforts and everyone is alive to this threat from drones, which is the most potent threat at this time,” he said, adding that the Punjab Police was “working closely” with the NIA and BSF.

Tiffin box bomb recovered in Punjab

According to the DGP, police found an abandoned bag that had seven pouches, a plastic tiffin, five hand grenades, and 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol rounds, an explosive substance weighing over 2 kg, a remote control device, and a switch. A power energiser of 9 volts and three detonators were also found from the bag and the bomb was packed in foam packing, he added.

The Punjab Police is taking the help of the National Security Guard (NSG), who have said it is a sophisticated bomb and has about 2-3 kg of RDX explosive.

“In the last two to three months, there has been increased activity from across the border. There is a lot of pressure on militant outfits, and anti-national elements to do something around Independence Day and this is in the notice of Punjab Police and central agencies involved in counterterrorism efforts,” he said.

These are worrisome developments, the DGP said, while appealing to the public to remain alert at all times and report to the police if they find any suspicious item lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses, or restaurants. “People can inform the police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under provisions of the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act at the Lopoke Police Station in Amritsar.

(With inputs from agency)