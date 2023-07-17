Punjab: Over Rs 27 Crore Released For Repair Of Flood-affected Govt Schools

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Monday released a grant of Rs 27.77 crore to repair the flood-hit government schools in the state.

Each school will receive an amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000, said an official release.

Mann said Rs 20 crore has been allocated for primary schools and Rs 7.77 crore for secondary schools.

With this amount, school heads and management committees will undertake maintenance, cleanliness, painting and other necessary repairs in the schools.

A special survey is being conducted regarding damages caused by floods in government schools of the state, which will help in allocating funds according to the needs of the affected schools for their renovation and maintenance, he said.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

Though the floodwaters have receded in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, authorities were still engaged in relief work and also plugging breaches in 'dhussi bundhs' (earthen embankments) that have come up along the Ghaggar river.