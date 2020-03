Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, people in Amritsar celebrated Holi with flowers keeping the tradition alive. The festival of colours was organised at the Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan in Amritsar. One of the organiser at the Holi celebration said, "People were scared to play Holi due to coronavirus spread hence we decided to play Holi with flowers". He also urged people not to play Holi with colours as it has harmful chemicals.