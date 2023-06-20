Punjab Police Amendment Bill Passed, UPSC's Control Over DGP Appointment Removed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed the Punjab Police Amendment Bill 2023 to take the appointment of Director General of Police (DGP) out of the purview of UPSC (Union Public service commission). The Bhagwant mann-led government has stated that since 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects under the Constitution of India as per Seventh Schedule, Punjab government is competent to appoint its own DGP.

What's the new DGP appointment procedure in Punjab?

As per the latest amendments brought in by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, after vacancy of the DGP is announced, the state would pass on the names of all eligible officers to the UPSC. The central recruitment agency then will appoint a three-member panel to select the candidate for the top post. The panel of three officials will be constituted by a seven-member committee known as the empanelment committee which would be chaired by a retired chief justice or a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Other six members of the committee will include the chief secretary of Punjab, a nominee of the UPSC, a nominee of Punjab Public service commission, administrative secretary of home department, a nominee of Union Ministry of External Affairs and a retired DGP, who has led the Punjab Police. The administrative secretary of the Home Affairs and Justice Department of Punjab will act as member come convener of this empanelment committee.

The DGP appointed following the new rules will have a minimum tenure of three years.

CM Bhagwant Mann introduced Punjab Police amendment Bill

Punjab Police amendment Bill was introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. When the Bill was introduced, the Congress MLAs were not present in the house. Earlier, Congress had decided to oppose the Bill during the session. However, surprisingly, when the Bill was presented by the Chief Minister, it was approved without any intervention or interruption by the opposition parties within minutes.