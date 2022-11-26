Punjab Police Appeals People For Voluntary Takedown Of Gun Photo Images From Social Media

In light of the increasing incidents of people brandishing guns on social media, the Punjab state Police on November 26 directed people to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their Social Media handles in the next 72 hours. Notably, an FIR was filed on November 25 (Friday) against four people, which also included a 10-year-old boy promoting gun culture in Amritsar. However, the FIR was later withdrawn.

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has stated that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own. In another gun-brandishing incident last week, the aide of the Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh uploaded photographs wielding a gun on his social media account without having a gun license.

DGP Gaurav Yadav urging citizens to take down objectionable social media accounts they might have uploaded their social media accounts said, "Appeal to Everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their Social Media handles in the next 72 hours. CM Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own."

Appeal to Everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their Social Media handles in the next 72 hours.



CM Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own.

A complete ban on public display of weapons

Caving into the pressure from opposition parties, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on November 13 imposed a complete ban on the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

As per the instructions of CM @BhagwantMann, Strict action will be taken against hate speech.



As per the instructions of CM @BhagwantMann, Strict action will be taken against hate speech. Urge all citizens to maintain peace & harmony in #Punjab



#StopHateSpeech pic.twitter.com/mvviFhyJuV — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 22, 2022

According to an official order, the government also directed a review of arms licenses within the next three months. Significantly two major incidents of killings were reported in Punjab in the past few days - the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

As a result, the Home department sent a missive to the concerned authorities to maintain law and order in the state following which orders we are given, Songs that promote gun culture should be completely banned.

IMAGE: Moga police - Twitter, ANI