Punjab Police Arrest 16 People In Bhatinda As Hunt For Amritpal Singh Continues

Punjab Police, on Sunday, arrested 16 more people from Bhatinda as the hunt to nab absconding Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh continues. In the visuals assessed by Republic, the police were seen boarding those arrested into a bus. Speaking to Republic TV, a senior police officer said that the latest arrests were made after the arrestees tried blocking the traffic.

"Since section 144 is in place, not more than four-five people are allowed to gather in a single place. If anyone tries to violate the law, swift action will be taken against them. Now the proceedings under section 144 will be initiated against these persons who tried to disrupt peace by stopping the traffic," the officer said. This comes after seven people were arrested in connection with the Ajnala incident in Amritsar in February and sent to police custody till March 23.

AAP government says everything is under control

Despite Amritpal allegedly slipping away and possibly leaving India, as sources claim, Sunny Ahluwalia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson, said that the arrests are being made exactly as strategised by the Punjab Police. He, however, sidestepped the question on why the Bhagwant Mann government delayed its crackdown.

"The person who has created problems in Punjab, who comes from Dubai and creates ruckus in Gurudwara, creates problems for the police and disturbs the law and order, the Bhagwant Singh government has planned strategically how to arrest him. As you know, the G20 is going on in Punjab at the time the event happened. So everything has been planned and it is a strategy of the police and they are making the arrests. Now 72 people have already been arrested and five more have been detained," Ahluwalia said.

"We cannot comment on the strategy. Let us wait and our Chief Minister of Punjab will soon hold a press conference and (tell) the people what is happening in Punjab," he added. Refusing to further comment on the "strategy", the spokesperson asserted, "The Aam Aadmi Party government has control over the situation." With Amritpal on the loose, Punjab has been put on high alert and internet services are suspended till Monday noon.

According to Swapan Sharma, Jalandhar DIG, Amritpal's convoy was intercepted by the police during a chase, but he still managed to flee in a Mercedes leaving two other SUVs behind. The officers, however, apprehended ten people, seized their phones, and recovered illegal weapons. Meanwhile, FIRs have been registered against Amritpal and he has been charged under Arms Act, 1959.