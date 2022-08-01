Punjab: Police Arrest 5 Dreaded Gangsters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Recover Weapons

The Fatehgarh Sahib Police on Monday arrested five dreaded gangsters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and recovered eight illegal weapons and 30 live cartridges. It is important to note that Lawrence Bishnoi is the alleged 'mastermind' of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

This comes four days after Bishnoi was sent to 4 days of police custody in Punjab's Muktsar in connection to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Ranjit Rana’s murder case. Notably, Bishnoi who was already in police custody till July 28 in connection to the case concerned, a Muktsar court has extended his police custody for additional 4 days.

Bishnoi's police remand extended by 4-days

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the Malout court in the Muktsar district on Thursday by the Punjab police as his police custody was about to end. According to the preliminary information, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody has been extended further by the court and now he has been sent to 4-day police remand. It is pertinent to mention that earlier on July 21, the Malout court sent the alleged 'mastermind' of Sidhu Moosewala's murder in 7-day police custody in connection to Ranjit Rana’s murder.

A 37-year-old and a Malout resident, Ranjit Singh Rana was killed in October 2020 when he was travelling with his pregnant wife to Aulakh hamlet in Muktsar district in a car. Notably, Rana was shot while in the car by four individuals who were thought to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, killing him instantly.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

The singer-turned Politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district. After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. Three shooters have been arrested in the case while two shooters have been killed in an encounter with police. The sixth shooter allegedly involved in the Punjabi singer's murder is still absconding.