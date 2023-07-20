Punjab Police Arrest Close Aide Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Punjab Police arrested a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday who was involved in an extortion racket. The arrested accused, identified as Kashmir Singh alias Bobby Shooter (24), is a resident of village Ghangroli in Patiala. He was working as a taxi driver. The Police have also recovered one country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession during the arrest.

AIG Ashwani Kapoor said, "Bishnoi gang is having a huge network in Punjab and Haryana. Interrogation of Bobby can provide us the concrete leads to break the chain of their extortion nexus." The operation was carried out by Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on July 18. During preliminary investigation, it came to light that Bobby was making threatening calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh, and adjoining areas. Following the complaints, the police had registered FIR against an unidentified person initially on June 24.

AIG SSOC Ashwani Kapoor said, "We had received several complaints regarding the extortion calls. Police teams launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. With the assistance of advanced intelligence gathering, we were able to apprehend Bobby from District Khanna."

While revealing the details about the modus operandi, AIG Kapoor said that Kashmir alias Bobby used to extort money by threat calls to affluent persons including owners of nightclubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas. A case with FIR No 10 dated 24-06-2023 was already registered under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.