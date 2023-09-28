Arrested By AAP Government, Cong Leader Khaira Went After Raghav Chadha For Lavish Wedding

The Punjab Police on Thursday, September 28, arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs-related case, following raids at his residence in Chandigarh. The arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

The Congress MLA from Bholath went live on Facebook during the raids where he was seen arguing with the police and asking to produce an arrest warrant. While the police told him that his arrest came in an old NDPS case on the recommendation of a probe conducted by an SIT, the Congress MLA claimed that the Supreme Court quashed the case. The Congress leader voiced his concerns, suggesting that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is orchestrating a conspiracy against him.

The Jalalabad police registered an FIR in March 2015, under the provisions of the NDPS Act and Arms Act against an international drug cartel involved in the trans-border drug trade with epicentre in the United Kingdom. During the probe, nine were convicted in 2017 after the police recovered two kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, and two Pakistani SIM cards from them. Subsequently, Khaira's name came to the fore during the probe as an additional accused.

The aggressive critic of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP, Khaira was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 on charges of money laundering linked with the same FIR in which he was arrested today. He was granted bail in 2022. According to reports, the Supreme Court in February 2023, quashed the summon order against Khaira in the 2015 drugs case.

AAP vs Congress in Punjab: Cracks in I.N.D.I.A?

In the newly formed opposition bloc- I.N.D.I.A, AAP and Congress are the key ally partners, coming together to wrest power from the BJP in the 2024 general elections. After Khaira's arrest, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed Khaira's arrest as a 'political vendetta.'

He said, "The recent arrest of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira smacks of political vendetta, it is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the AAP Punjab govt to distract from core issues."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sushil Gupta affirmed that it's well known to the public that Khaira was indulged in the drugs business. "The law will take its own course. It is well-known that Sukhpal Khaira ji indulged in the drug business. He kept getting protection from earlier governments. Now, a proper investigation will be conducted."

Khaira targeted Raghav for lavish wedding

Hours before the arrest, the Congress leader questioned AAP leader Chadha over his lavish wedding, held recently in Udaipur. On X, formerly Twitter, he asked, "Will Raghav Chadha have the decency to clarify how he managed to gift a 4 Carat very expensive diamond ring to his newly wedded wife Parineeti Chopra (more than 10 times his declared income) while his income according to 2020-21 ITR is merely 2.44 Lacs? While she being a celebrity, gifted him with a ring of lesser value? What is the truth? Punjab BADLAV wants to know?”

Will @raghav_chadha have the decency to clarify how he managed to gift a 4 Carat very expensive diamond ring to his newly wedded wife @ParineetiChopra (more than 10 times his declared income) while his income according to 2020-21 ITR is merely 2.44 Lacs? While she being a… pic.twitter.com/RwcWzdCx9B — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 27, 2023

Congress, BJP trade barbs

The Congress was quick to call it political vendetta.

"The arrest of All India Kisan Congress Chairman @SukhpalKhaira ji is a proof of abuse of power and vengeance," the official X handle of Congress party tweeted.

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the apparent cracks in the I.N.D.I alliance, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Wayanad MP should 'leave Bharat Jodo Yatra and carry out I.N.D.I alliance jodo yatra' instead.

"He should unite AAP and Congress party in Punjab, TMC and Congress party in West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leaders fighting over Cauvery issue... They have no consensus over any leader or seat sharing," Poonawalla said.

Son Mehtab Singh defends Khaira

Khaira's son Mehtab Singh, however, said that his father was being targeted for exposing the "double standard" of Bhagwant Mann government.

"My father has exposed the Bhagwant Mann government. His name was not mentioned in the FIR in the 2015 case. My father is being targeted for exposing the double standard of Bhagwant Mann government," Mehtab told Republic.