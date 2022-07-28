Punjab Police Arrest Drug Smuggler Wanted By ATS; 128 Gm Heroin & Rs 9.6 Lakh Recovered

In a bid to crackdown on the use of drugs in the state, the Punjab police has arrested a drug smuggler on July 28, who was wanted in the 126 kg Heroin case by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that Rs 9.60 Lakh drug money, 128 gm of Heroin and also a car used to smuggle the drugs, have been found and seized by the police.

The development occurred as Punjab Police continued their aggressive campaign against drugs under the command of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to disrupt the network of drug traffickers and dealers from other states who were bringing drugs into Punjab.

Punjab police's major crackdown on the drug mafia

While highlighting the details of the crackdown, DGP Yadav stated that soon after big hauls of heroin being recovered in ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Punjab police have arrested a smuggler named Rajbir Singh, who has been wanted in the 126 kg Heroin case by the Gujarat ATS.

Rajbir Singh is a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar and is into drug-peddling for a long time and had been living discreetly in a rented house in Chheharta area to evade arrest.

DGP Yadav further added that the Police team of State Special Operation Cell Amritsar, in an intelligence-led operation, arrested Rajbir from Amritsar city area.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused drug-peddler has been procuring heroin from his associate identified as Prabhjit Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran district, the DGP said, adding that in the month of March, both had also travelled to Jamnagar, Gujarat, in two separate vehicles including the impounded Toyota Glanza, to procure large consignment of heroin. Rajbir had also taken his mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur along to evade detection by police, he added.

The names of Rajbir, his mother-in- law Rajwant and Prabhjit came into the criminal case registered by ATS Ahmedabad because a fisherman identified as Ameen of Dwarka Gujarat, who was in touch with a Pakistani smuggler, was arrested for collecting consignment of 126 kg heroin supplied via sea route on March 2, 2022. The Gujarat Police had already arrested Rajwant Kaur out of the three accused, who had all travelled to Gujarat to receive the consignment.

An FIR has been registered under sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell Amritsar. Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and buyers.