Punjab Police Arrest Patiala Woman For Providing Shelter To Fugitive Amritpal Singh

Amid the ongoing probe of Punjab police to nab 'Waris De Punjab' chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the police have arrested a woman from Patiala for providing shelter to Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh.

According to the officials, the accused woman who has been identified as Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala, allegedly provided shelter to Amritpal and his aide at her residence, after both of them arrived in Patiala giving police the slip in Jalandhar.

As per the police, before leaving for Haryana’s Shahbad, the fugitive radical preacher, stayed at Balbir Kaur’s house for a couple of hours till the evening on March 19. CCTV footage also shows Waris de Punjab chief and Papalpreet nearby the accused's residence.

It is pertinent to mention that Balbir is the second woman who has been arrested for harbouring the fugitive preacher. Punjab police on March 23, arrested a woman namely Baljeet Kaur from Haryana for arranging Waris De Punjab's stay at her residence in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Second woman arrested for providing shelter to Amritpal Singh

On Thursday, while addressing the press conference Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal and Papalpreet had stayed at Baljeet Kaur's house on the night of March 19.

"We have taken a woman named Baljeet Kaur into custody. Amritpal stayed at this woman’s house in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide had been in touch with her for the last two-and-a-half years," he said.

"We arrested Baljeet Kaur with the help of Haryana Police. She disclosed during interrogation that on the night of March 19, both Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal had put up at her place... After staying the night, they moved out of there (her house) the next day," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the radical preacher has been on run since March 18, when the Punjab police launched a crackdown on him and his supporters. He himself gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar. Following the manhunt for Amritpal, the Waris de Punjab chief has been seen in several images and videos using multiple vehicles to elude the police. As of now, his whereabouts are still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)