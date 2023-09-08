Punjab Police arrests 2 aides of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda

Punjab police have arrested three aides of Khalistani gangster-turned terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda on Friday (September 8) from the Nepal border and Gurugram.

The accused, working as sharp shooters on the directions of Rinda, have been involved in multiple criminal cases.

Earlier in June, Tarn Taran police arrested two associates of Rinda, identified as Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh.

The NIA filed a chargesheet naming the dreaded gangsters-turned-Khalistani leader Rinda, linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in July this year.

According to the NIA, Rinda and two others mentioned in the chargesheet were sending money to India via MTSS (Money Transfer Service Scheme) - a personal remittances transfer facility for family maintenance from abroad - to generate funds for their terror activities in India.

As per media reports, Rinda, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), dead at a hospital in Pakistan's Lahore in November. However, two months after the reports of his death, the intelligence agencies found some fresh "substantial evidence" to show that he may be "alive".

Punjab-resident Rinda, was one of the masterminds behind an attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in 2021.