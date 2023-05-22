Punjab Police Arrests 4 Armed Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Gang-war Averted

The Punjab Police succeeded in averting a major gang-war in the state by nabbing four armed shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were on prowl to eliminate rival gang members on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan, Manjeet Singh alias Guri, both natives of Dera Bassi, along with Ankit and Goldy, residents of Panchkula.

The arrested accused have a number of criminal cases registered against them in Punjab as well as Haryana. Police are interrogating all the accused to get the details of their other gang members.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that the Police teams have also recovered six pistols along with 26 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused. The accused are history-sheeters and were wanted by the Punjab Police. Further investigation is being carried out.

More arrest likely to happen, claims Punjab Police

According to the DGP, the state police have launched a drive against anti-social elements on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. During the ongoing drive, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police received reliable inputs about the shooters. Following the information, a team of AGTF under the supervision of Additional DGP Promod Ban, led by Additional Inspector General of AGTF Sandeep Goel started the operation against the accused and successfully nabbed them.

During the interrogation, the four accused disclosed that they were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to attack their rival gang members. Divulging more details, ADGP Promod Ban said, "The accused Mehfooz alias Vishal was wanted in a case pertaining to recovery of six pistols, wherein his aide identified as Nitish Rana was arrested by the Dhakoli Police, while he managed to escape from the spot. Accused Vishal was also involved in a firing incident last year in Mohali to extort money on directions from Lawrence Bishnoi."

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is being carried out and more arrests are likely to happen during the course of investigation.