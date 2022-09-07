Punjab Police Arrests Arms Manufacturer From Madhya Pradesh; Recovers 25 Illegal Pistols

Days after apprehending an arms smuggling module operating in Madhya Pradesh with the arrest of two arms suppliers, Punjab police on September 7 arrested the arms manufacturer from Kazalpura, MP, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab police Gaurav Yadav, in Chandigarh. Moreover, the police also recovered 25 more weapons from the accused including one revolver taking the overall weapons seized from this module to 80.

The arrested person has been identified as Sonu Singh of village Signoor district Khargone in MP, who operated a small arms manufacturing unit in the state and has been supplying them illegally in the North Indian states including MP.

Following more intelligence inputs recieved after last week's 55 pistols recovered from #MadhyaPradesh, @PunjabPoliceInd arrests Arms Manufacturer and recovers an additional 25 weapons. A total 80 pistols recovered so far from #MP#ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/rZssbuUxxi — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 7, 2022

2 persons arrested from the module

Significantly, the police on September 2 arrested two persons - Bhorelal alias Manish Bade and Kailash Mal Singh from MP, involved in large-scale manufacturing and trading of weapons from MP and into Punjab and other states.

Elaborating on details, the Punjab DGP said that as a follow-up to the information received from the arrested persons Bhorelal and Kailash Mal, police captured the person operating the arms-manufacturing unit from Kazalpara and recovered eight pistols from his possession. Additionally, following the leads provided by Sonu Sing, the police were able to further recover 16 pistols and one revolver from the location shared by him at the bank of the drain near village Umarati in Badwani in MP, he added.

Pistols sold for nominal prices

The investigation revealed that the accused persons sold the arms for prices as nominal as Rs 20K-30K and used to source buyers using social media platforms.

The exercise carried out in the form of joint operations between the Punjab and MP police continued for five days and the whole module was busted by the Amritsar Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.

Image: Republic World