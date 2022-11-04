Punjab Police Arrests Shooter Of Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri; 10 Things We Know So Far

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was killed in Punjab on Friday after he sustained multiple bullet injuries in Amritsar. During a press conference after the assassination of Suri, the Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) revealed that the shooter has been arrested and his weapons have been seized. Here are ten things we know so far about Suri and his assassination.

Punjab | Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries & was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrest, his weapons recovered: Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being shot at in Amritsar https://t.co/7ceG1C9QKo pic.twitter.com/qLB4nG0ld9 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Ten things we know so far

1. Amritsar CP revealed that Suri got into an altercation with a person outside the Gopal Mandir in Amritsar, following which the shots were fired on the Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

2. The accused has been arrested from the spot and his weapon has been recovered. "We will share details on the matter as the investigation progresses," the CP said.

3. After Suri was shot multiple times, he was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. According to sources, five bullets were shot at Suri and he sustained injuries in the head, shoulder and chest.

4. An eyewitness revealed that two people stepped out of the car and shot Suri, who had warned a few people against hurting Hindu sentiment a few days ago.

5. Visuals emerging from the site showed Suri having an argument with the local police as they were being stopped from sitting on a dharna.

6. Videos from Amritsar also revealed that the police did not come forward to rescue the leader, as was confirmed by the eyewitnesses.

7. On October 23, Punjab police arrested four people conspiring to kill Suri pictures of which have now been made public.

8. In an interview just a few days ago, Suri told an interviewer that Canada-based Khalistani elements tried to eliminate him and that two attempts were made to assassinate him in October alone. He revealed that he faced life threats in September as well.

9. Intelligence reports further revealed that the arrested youngster was backed by pro-Khalistani elements and Babbar Khalsa international leader Harvinder Rinda.

10. Rinda, according to sources, is an ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist who is currently being sheltered in Pakistan.