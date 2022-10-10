In a huge development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Punjab police arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu. The Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has said that the woman was arrested at Mumbai Airport as she was on her way to the Maldives. Tinu, one of the main accused in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala escaped from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Mansa district last week.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gaurav Yadav stated that the woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu was arrested from Mumbai Airport in an intelligence-based operation. Yadav informed that the woman was with the criminal when he escaped from police custody. He said that further investigation is being conducted to arrest Deepak Tinu. Notably, Deepak Tinu escaped from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) when was reportedly taken out of jail, according to ANI. He was being taken from Kapurthala jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle on Saturday, October 1. He was set to be probed in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Major breakthrough in Deepak Tinu custody escape, #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested woman accomplice of Tinu from #MumbaiAirport in an intelligence-based ops. She was with criminal when he escaped & was on way to #Maldives when nabbed. Further #investigations to nab Tinu underway pic.twitter.com/R30OAGdDqi — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 9, 2022

Punjab DGP announces suspension of incharge CIA official

After Deepak Tinu fled from police custody, the Punjab DGP announced that an FIR has been registered over the escape of Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused and suspension of the incharge CIA official. The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said that FIR has been registered over the escape of Deepak Tinu. The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted, "FIR registered against errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. In charge CIA apprehended and suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out and an operation for re-arresting accused launched."

FIR regd. against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa



Incharge CIA apprehended & suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated



Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting accused launched — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 2, 2022

Opposition leader criticizes AAP govt

Meanwhile, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in a tweet blamed the "carelessness" of the Punjab Police and administration for Deepak Tinu's escape. Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted, "This is height of Punjab Police and Administration's carelessness and negligence. Such errors and security breaches are inexcusable. Punjab's law and order situation is upon the winds. If they are incapable of handling hardcore detained criminals then God save the common man".

This is height of Punjab Police and Administration's carelessness and negligence. Such errors and security breaches are inexcusable. Punjab's law and order situation are upon the winds. If they are incapable of handling hardcore detained criminals then God save the common man. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 2, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mansa on May 29. He was shot dead a day after the state government reduced his security. He was taken to Mansa Civil House where the doctors pronounced him brought dead. As per the investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing and his close aide, Goldy Brar is also being investigated in the matter.

