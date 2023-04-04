Punjab Police ASI Kills Wife, Son In Gurdaspur; Flee From Crime Scene After Murder

An assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot his wife and son dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who was said to be posted in Amritsar, allegedly killed his wife Baljit Kaur and son Lovepreet Singh with his service weapon at around 10 am in Bhumbli village, a police official said.

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled, police said.

It is yet to be ascertained what led Singh to kill his wife and son, police said, adding that they are investigating the matter.