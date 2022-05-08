Punjab: Police Avert Terror Plot; 2 Suspected Terrorists Arrested With 2.5 KG RDX

Around 3 KG RDX has been recovered from the Nowshera village of Tarn Taran, Punjab, following the interrogation of two people accused of having terror links. The explosive was recovered from a bag in an old building. The recovery links to the Karnal terror bust, as per initial investigations. The two terror link accused, on whose disclosure the RDX has been recovered, are from Ajnala area of Amritsar. An FIR has been registered by the state police.

The development comes three days after four people were arrested with three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5 kg each) and one pistol, from Karnal.

Soon after the recovery, Punjab Police issued a statement where it stated, "Averting a possible Terrorist Attack in the border state, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested persons after recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in metallic black colour box (12 inches x 6 inches x 2.5 inches) having a gross weight of over 2.5 Kg from village Naushehra Pannuan in district Tarn Taran. The IED was equipped with Timer, Detonator, Battery and Shrapnels."

Those arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindu and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga. The police have also recovered a Bajaj Platina motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. Bindu was working as a Nursing Assistant in a private Hospital in Ajnala, while, Jagga is a labourer and both were carrying out this activity for money and drugs.

SSP Ranjit Singh said, "Initial investigation reveals that the accused persons had gone to retrieve the IED on the instructions of their accomplice identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala. Jobanjit is already facing criminal cases under the NDPS act and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO)."

Haryana Terror Plot

On May 5, Karnal district police arrested four terror suspects near Bastara toll plaza with weapons, ammunition and IEDs. Following the arrests, Punjab Police released a statement mentioning the weaponry recovered from the suspects. The Punjab Police took to their official Twitter handle to share further details of the recovery made from the arrested terrorists.

Sharing images of the arms found, Punjab Police said that the arrests were made as a part of the joint intelligence-led operation. “In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested 4 persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol,” Punjab Police tweeted.