Punjab Police Averts Terror Attack In Tarn Taran; Suspect With Cache Of Arms Arrested

Preventing a potential terror attack in the bordering state, the Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police on Wednesday apprehended a highly radicalised operative identified as Ranjit Singh, from Punjab's Tarn Taran, Sohal village and seized lethal arms, ammunition, and explosives from his possession. The police claimed Singh of having links with foreign-based terrorist entities.

"We have recovered two Chinese-made P-84 hand grenades and two pistols along with live cartridges besides a black coloured Royal Enfield motorcycle from his possession," said the Director-General Punjab Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Sahota said that the special teams from State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, acting on a tip-off about Singh's presence in Amritsar, spotted the suspect, and arrested him from the specified spot.

Punjab Police foiled another possible terrorist attack with the arrest of a highly radicalised operative Ranjit Singh of Tarn Taran, linked with foreign based terrorist entities & recovered two Chinese hand grenades & two pistols along with live cartridges. #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/52Sad1Tyv9 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 24, 2021

Punjab sees surge in weapon, explosive inflow; police extends night vigil

The development comes against the backdrop of the state witnessing a surge in the inflow of hand grenades and explosives fitted in tiffin boxes along with other weapons. The state has recently seen a couple of grenade blasts including the one at the CIA Nawanshahr and Cantonment areas in Pathankot besides the recovery of an unexploded hand grenade from Zira in Ferozepur near the Indio-Pak border. The Congress party-led state under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is headed for the Assembly polls early next year.

The Punjab police had on 6 November following repeated incidents of seizure of explosives decided to start night domination operations to stop cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition. DGP Sahota had ordered officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against smuggling of drugs, arms. ammunition, explosives, illegal mining and corrupt practices.

During the crime review meeting in Jalandhar, Sahota had ordered border Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to divide their district into sectors and depute a Gazetted Officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination.

Singh had links with radical, terrorist elements based in the UK: DGP Sahota

DGP Iqbal Preet Sahota said that during the investigation, Singh revealed that he had formed a group named “Kaum De Rakhe” to collect funds on the pretext of social work.

"Through this group, he got in touch with various radical and terrorist elements based in the United Kingdom and other countries through social media and extended his help to form sleeper cells under the garb of his social work," Sahota said.

The DGP further stated that upon investigation, Singh disclosed that recently he had received a consignment of arms and explosives, and was planning to carry out a terror strike to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness in the border state.

"Ranjit Singh was also part of a group, which had vandalised statues of folk dancers installed at the heritage street leading to Golden Temple Amritsar on 15 January 2020. Ranjit was arrested by the police in a statue vandalising case and was presently on bail," DGP Sahotsa added.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security RN Dhoke said that further efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the UK part, who had arranged the consignment, and also his other Indian associates.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Amendment Act and sections 120 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Act (IPC) at the SSOC Police Station in Amritsar.

Image: PTI/Representational Image/Republic World