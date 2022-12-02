Punjab Police, BSF Bust Hexacopter Drone Near Indo-Pak Border In Tarn Taran

Punjab police, on Friday, in a joint operation with the BSF, recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology and packets containing heroin weighing 5 kilograms from a field near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

BSF recently seized some more drones that were attempted to infiltrate Indian territory across the border in Punjab. The police also busted some illicit drones in Jammu and Kashmir that were used for special purposes.

Similar cases of drones getting busted by Indian forces

On November 28, a drone infiltration attempt was neutralised by the Border Security Force along the border in Punjab's Amritsar.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab police arrested a person and seized eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets, and two kilograms of heroin from him, which had been smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan. The police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition, and drugs was to be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone. The consignment was transported to India on Friday, and the person acquired it on November 27.

Also, the Border Security Force eliminated a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

Police earlier this month recovered a consignment of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), pistols, and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In February, the Central Government prohibited the import of drones. The new rule, however, came with certain exceptions. These include the import of drones required for research purposes, educational purposes, and defence and security, which is approved by the government but on the condition that they will import the drones only after clearance.