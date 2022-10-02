Punjab Police Bust ISI-backed KTF Terror Module Run By Wanted Canada-based Terrorist

Punjab police in a successful operation on October 2, Sunday, busted an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module and arrested two of its operatives. Rupnagar Police apprehended them from Chamkaur Sahib area, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The two operatives were identified as Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh. Both belong to the city of Moga. The Police also recovered two illicit weapons including a .22 bore revolver and .32 bore pistol along with 21 live cartridges from their possession.

The kingpin of the module is Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who is also a close associate of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. DGP Yadav informed that the process is on to extradite Dala from Canada.

Operatives assigned to retrieve weapons consignment

The arrests were made four days after the recovery of one sophisticated AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges, following which the police received reliable inputs on the location of the operatives. They were subsequently apprehended from Chamkaur Sahib area in the Arifke village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The task set before them was to retrieve the weapons consignment, which was dropped using a drone on the directions of terrorist Arsh Dala.

Confessions by the terrorist

Both the terrorist confessed to having visited the Arifke village to receive the weapons as directed by Arsh Dala, however, they couldn’t find them. Later, they were recovered by the Ferozepur police on the information of a field owner.

“Both accused have also confessed to having received few drone-based weapon consignments to further deliver them at specific locations as directed by Canada-based Terrorist/Gangster Arsh Dala, which was further to be used for major target killings to disturb communal harmony of the state,” said the DGP.

