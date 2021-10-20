Punjab: Police Busts Foreign-funded Terror Module Motivated By 'pro-Khalistan' Elements

In a major development, the Sangrur police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a foreign-funded terror module after arresting a 34-year-old man with arms and ammunition.

In a press release, director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, "The suspect was motivated by pro-Khalistan elements based abroad to carry out target killings besides executing attacks on religious places of various sects in the state."

He added, "Investigation revealed that various digital platforms were being used for financial transactions for carrying out the terror module. The accused allegedly received three installments of ₹1.48 lakh deposited in his account at New Delhi, Moga and Khanna."

The police also claimed that they have identified two persons, one from Vancouver, Canada, and the other from Poland, as the suspected masterminds and funders of the module.

As per reports, a case has been registered under Sections 124-A (sedition through words, signs, visual representation, or otherwise), 153-A (punishment for wanton vilification or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (bring or take out of India arms or ammunition of any class or description) Arms Act at Lehra police station.

On October 16, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sangrur, Swapan Sharma, had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar was formed following the rise in incidents of illegal weapons supply in Sangrur district and surrounding areas.

Sangrur Police bust interstate illegal arms supply racket

In a similar incident, the Sangrur police on Saturday had claimed to have busted an interstate illegal arms supply racket with the arrest of two persons. Two country-made weapons along with ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, SSP had said. The two were been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of district Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Kulwinder Singh, a resident of district Muktsar.

Last month, a man wanted in 17 cases of extortion, murder and theft, was arrested in Sangrur. Gangster Jaspreet Babbi, an undergraduate from Sheron village in Sangrur, has been active in criminal activities for the past 11 years, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said in an official statement.

(With Agency Inputs)