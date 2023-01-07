Punjab Police Conducts Massive Raids On Persons Linked To Terrorist Arsh Dalla

The Punjab Police on Saturday, January 7, conducted raids on the suspected hideouts of people linked to Gangster-turned-Terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla. The raids are being held in the wake of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's call for a crime-free Punjab.

The aim behind the massive raids was to disrupt the network between terrorists, goons and drug smugglers in India and foreign countries. The police searched the residential and other premises linked to Arsh Dalla of Dalla village in Moga as well as other districts of Punjab.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, "Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Arsh Dalla. Besides, to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instil a sense of safety and security among the common people. The operation was conducted simultaneously across the state in all the districts."

About 232 persons were searched who were allegedly linked to Arsh Dalla, by as many as 192 Police parties.

Providing complete details of the Cordon and search operation, the DGP commented, "Several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined. During the search operations, data from Electronic devices was collected, arms licences were checked, sourcing of ammunition was ascertained, travel details of foreign-based family members were collected, Bank transactions from abroad and western union were collected, property details were collected, which are being examined further."

Arsh Dalla, a wanted criminal

As per the police, Canada-based Arshdeep Singh is a notorious gangster turned terrorist who has been involved in a lot of criminal acts in Punjab as well as abroad. He has been a wanted criminal. Singh has also been listed as a Category-A gangster turned terrorist and is a KTF operative, which has been a banned terror organisation. In the year 2020, apparently after killing his associate Sukkha Lamme, he returned to Canada.

At present, he is directly co-ordinating with his network of gangsters and carrying out crimes from Canada, which includes extortion, killings and other terror crimes in Punjab.

35 FIRs lodged against gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh

As per police data, 35 FIRs related to murder, looting, dacoity, extortions, ransom and spreading terror, have been registered against him. He has also been involved in cases of providing militant hardware including RDX, IEDs, AK-47 and other arms and ammunition to modules after getting these illegally imported from Pakistan.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "The process is already on to extradite Arsh Dalla from Canada and soon, he will be brought to India. Notably, a Red Corner Notice against Arsh Dalla has already been issued and is being followed up on vigorously."

